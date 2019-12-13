Fire at Russia's Only Aircraft Carrier Kills 1, Injures 12

At least one military serviceman was killed and 12 people were injured by a fire at Russia's only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, Russian news agencies reported Thursday. The Admiral Kuznetsov caught fire on Thursday during maintenance work in Russia's Arctic port in Murmansk. Hours later the fire has been brought under control.

Из отсеков "Адмирала Кузнецова" вырывается густой чёрный дым.



Пожар на авианосце потушить не удаётся. До сих пор числится пропавшим без вести один человек – командир дивизиона аварийно-спасательных работ Виктор Измайлов. pic.twitter.com/KuQeSrHRme — baza (@bazabazon) December 12, 2019

The body of a military serviceman was found during the fire-fighting operation, the state-run RIA news agency reported, citing the Northern Fleet. The number of people injured in the fire rose to 12, with the majority suffering from intoxication with products of combustion, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing a local emergency medicine unit. The Admiral Kuznetsov gained notoriety in Britain in 2017 when then-Defense Secretary Michael Fallon dubbed it the "ship of shame" as it passed through waters close to the English coast en route back from the Mediterranean belching black smoke.

Video of emergency services responding to the fire on the Admiral Kuznetsov. 4/https://t.co/JrgVB88ftf pic.twitter.com/APEfTMUPUy — Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 12, 2019