Russia's Sole Aircraft Carrier Catches Fire in Northern Port

By Reuters
Admiral Kuznetsov Lev Fedoseev / TASS

Russia's only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, caught fire on Thursday during maintenance work in Russia's Arctic port in Murmansk, with three people unaccounted for, Russian news agencies reported.

One source told the state-run TASS news agency that the fire had started on the upper deck and that thick, black smoke was billowing from the vessel.

