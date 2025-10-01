Russia to Scrap Gasoline Import Tariffs, Additive Ban in Bid to Stabilize Fuel Market

The Russian government seeks to scrap tariffs on gasoline imports and temporarily allow a banned chemical additive to stabilize the domestic fuel market, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday.

Wholesale gasoline prices in Russia have surged in recent months, driven largely by Ukrainian drone attacks that have damaged oil refineries and forced shutdowns at several major facilities.

The proposed measures could redirect at least 350,000 tons of gasoline and 100,000 tons of diesel per month to the domestic market, Kommersant cited a letter from Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin sent last Wednesday, Sept. 24, as saying.

Analysts told Kommersant the steps could ease short-term pressure but would not address deeper structural problems in the Russian fuel sector.

Novak’s proposals include scrapping the 5% import duty for state-controlled companies like Rosneft on gasoline shipped from China, South Korea and Singapore.

To make shipments viable, the government plans to apply Russia’s “damper” subsidy mechanism to push domestic gasoline processing below the world market. Industry experts warned that high transport costs may blunt the effect of duty-free imports for central Russia.