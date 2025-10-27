Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Energy Minister Blames ‘Panic Buying’ for Summer Fuel Price Spike

Cars at a petrol station. Alexander Ryumin / TASS

Consumer panic, refinery maintenance and seasonal demand have triggered a sharp rise in fuel prices in Russia since the summer, Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilyov said Sunday.

Gasoline prices in Russia have risen by 11.6% since the start of the year, driven largely by Ukrainian drone attacks that have damaged oil refineries and forced shutdowns at several major facilities since August.

“Messages about temporary shutdowns at some facilities also fueled panic buying and a jump in exchange prices,” Tsivilyov told the state-run news agency TASS in an interview.

Independent media analysis suggests Ukrainian drone strikes were the main factor behind Russia’s fuel crunch, having disrupted operations in at least 22 plants since August and leading to shortages at filling stations in at least 52 Russian regions.

Tsivilyov said government measures helped stabilize domestic wholesale gasoline prices, which hit repeated record highs in August and September. 

He added that demand that typically falls in the fall as refinery repairs wrap up should help restore balance in the gasoline market.

Tsivilyov said authorities are preparing “additional measures to guarantee sufficient supply.”

Read more about: Gasoline , Energy

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Gasoline Prices in Russia Continue to Soar, Beating August Record

Experts have largely attributed the increase to an uptick in Ukrainian attacks that have damaged refineries and forced major facilities offline.
2 Min read

Russia’s Gasoline Output Slides 12% in Late March Amid Refinery Attacks

Ukrainian drones targeted at least eight Russian refineries in mid-March, some of which have either partially or completely halted operations.
1 Min read

Russia Sets Gasoline Export Record With Rerouted Supplies

Russian gasoline exports have averaged 193,250 barrels per day since December 2022, business daily Vedomosti reported Thursday.
1 Min read
opinion Bruno Maçães

Syria and Now Iran: How the U.S. Is Driving Russia South

Trump’s decision to end Iran oil waivers will shift Russia's foreign policy down south.