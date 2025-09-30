Russia Privatizes Iconic Soviet Animation Studio Soyuzmultfilm

The Russian government has sold its stake in the iconic Soviet-era animation studio Soyuzmultfilm to an unnamed buyer after a 16-year delay, the RBC news website reported Tuesday, citing a note attached to a draft amendment of the 2025 federal budget.

The sale is reportedly expected to generate an additional 1.12 billion rubles ($13.5 million) in revenue, in line with the government’s plans to increase income from the sale of state assets.

Soyuzmultfilm confirmed the privatization but declined to disclose further details, citing its “limited access” and “non-public” status.

Neither the buyer nor the sale price was revealed.

Industry experts told RBC they estimate Soyuzmultfilm’s value, including the rights to the studio’s extensive library of classic animated films, at up to 1.3 billion rubles ($15.7 million).

Soyuzmultfilm, which owns the rights to a “golden collection” of more than 150 classic Soviet cartoons like “Cheburashka” and “Nu, Pogodi,” has been on the Russian government’s privatization list since 2009.