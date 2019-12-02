Russia to Upgrade Homegrown Encyclopedia to Replace 'Unreliable' Wikipedia

Russia is to set up a new online site for its national encyclopedia after President Vladimir Putin said Wikipedia was unreliable and should be replaced.

The move will ensure people can find "reliable information that is constantly updated on the basis of scientifically verified sources of knowledge," a government resolution said.

Putin last month proposed replacing the crowd-sourced online encyclopedia Wikipedia with an electronic version of the Great Russian Encyclopaedia — the successor to the Soviet Union's main encyclopedia.

"This, at any rate, would be reliable information offered in a modern form," Putin said then.