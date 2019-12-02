Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Upgrade Homegrown Encyclopedia to Replace 'Unreliable' Wikipedia

By Reuters
In 2015, Russia briefly blocked the Russian-language version of Wikipedia for an article containing information on cannabis. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia is to set up a new online site for its national encyclopedia after President Vladimir Putin said Wikipedia was unreliable and should be replaced.

The move will ensure people can find "reliable information that is constantly updated on the basis of scientifically verified sources of knowledge," a government resolution said.

Putin last month proposed replacing the crowd-sourced online encyclopedia Wikipedia with an electronic version of the Great Russian Encyclopaedia — the successor to the Soviet Union's main encyclopedia.

"This, at any rate, would be reliable information offered in a modern form," Putin said then.

In 2015, Russia briefly blocked the Russian-language version of Wikipedia for an article containing information on cannabis under legislation banning sites with drug-related material.

Moscow has also introduced tougher online controls over the Russian segment of the internet so that it can keep on functioning even if cut off from foreign infrastructure.

The Great Russian Encyclopaedia is already available in a basic electronic format.

The new online portal will cost about 2 billion rubles ($31 million), Sergei Kravets, an editor for the Great Russian Encyclopedia was quoted as saying on Nov. 21 by the state-run TASS news agency.

The government will also set up a national research and education center for the Great Russian Encyclopedia, the resolution, signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, said.

Read more about: Internet

Read more

Internet

Russian Telcos Press for Foreign Internet Companies to Pay for Data Storage

The new legislation would allow Russian telecoms companies to claim compensation from foreign internet companies.
Internet

Russian State Censor Blocks Tools for Bypassing Telegram Ban

The virtual private networks and Internet-address anonymizers weren’t specified.
Abkhazia

Hackers Are Gearing Up for the World Cup in Russia, Analysts Say

Beware ticket offers and hotel rates that seem too good to be true.
Censorship

Russian Prime Minister’s Spokeswoman Endorses Tools to Bypass Telegram Ban

“Install VPN! It’s simple and it works almost all the time.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.