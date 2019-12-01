19 People Killed in Bus Crash in Russia's Far East

Nineteen passengers died when a bus skidded off a bridge in Russia's far east on Sunday and plunged into a river, local government said.

"According to updated information, 19 people died, 21 have various injuries," the local government for the Zabaikalsk region said in a statement.

Russia's emergencies ministry said in a statement on its website that the bus, traveling from the town of Sretensk to the city of Chita, 6,320 kilometers east of Moscow, fell from a bridge into the Kuenga river at around 9:38 Moscow time.