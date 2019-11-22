Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Spain Probes Russia’s Role in Catalonia Referendum – El Pais

Rob Shenk / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Spain has opened an investigation into the role of a secret Russian military unit in Catalonia’s 2017 independence referendum, the country’s El Pais newspaper reported Thursday.

The Spanish government tried to prevent Catalonia’s independence referendum that it declared illegal, leading to hundreds of injuries. Spanish ministers said in 2018 that Russia-based groups promoted the referendum on social media in an attempt to destabilize Spain, a claim Moscow rejected as “hysteria.”

Denis Sergeyev elpais.com

A judge overseeing the Catalan separatist probe has opened a sealed investigation into an elite Russian military intelligence unit’s activities there, El Pais cited legal and police sources as saying.

The unit, the Main Intelligence Directorate GRU’s 29155, has been engaged in a campaign to destabilize Europe, The New York Times reported last month.

Spain’s early-stage investigation suggested that Unit 29155 aimed to take advantage of the crisis to destabilize Spain, El Pais reported Friday. The alleged Russian spying activities were not coordinated with Catalonia’s pro-independence figures, it said.

The investigation reportedly includes information about one of the three GRU agents suspected of poisoning former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain last year. 

Alleged high-ranking GRU officer Denis Sergeyev traveled to Barcelona twice under the false last name Fedotov, the open-source investigative website Bellingcat reported this year. On his second trip, Bellingcat said Sergeyev arrived in Barcelona two days before the Oct. 1 Catalonia referendum and left toward Switzerland immediately after.

A text message from a leading Catalan separatist to then-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont “guaranteed” that former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev would support Catalonia’s declaration of independence, El Pais reported Thursday. 

Another message cited President Vladimir Putin’s emissary as confirming that Russia would support Catalonia’s declaration of independence, the newspaper said.

Read more about: Spain , Europe , GRU , Espionage

Read more

Mystery men

Secret Russian Military Intelligence Unit Linked to ‘Campaign to Destabilize Europe’ – NYT

Analysts have cast doubt on the unit's ability to carry out such an all-encompassing campaign, however.
Hacker intrigue

Russian Cyber Expert Sentenced for Treason in FSB Scandal

Georgy Fomchenkov was found guilty of committing state treason in the interests of the United States.
Espionage

Russia Accuses Western Journalists of Espionage After EU Summit Mix-Up

Russia’s Defense Ministry-run Zvezda television channel said that two of its “young and beautiful journalists” were spied on at the latest EU summit...
Espionage

EU Backs Britain in Blaming Russia for Ex-Spy's Poisoning

Merkel and Macron joined May on Thursday in saying Russia was "highly likely" responsible for the attack.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.