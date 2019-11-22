Spain Probes Russia’s Role in Catalonia Referendum – El Pais

Spain has opened an investigation into the role of a secret Russian military unit in Catalonia’s 2017 independence referendum, the country’s El Pais newspaper reported Thursday. The Spanish government tried to prevent Catalonia’s independence referendum that it declared illegal, leading to hundreds of injuries. Spanish ministers said in 2018 that Russia-based groups promoted the referendum on social media in an attempt to destabilize Spain, a claim Moscow rejected as “hysteria.”

A judge overseeing the Catalan separatist probe has opened a sealed investigation into an elite Russian military intelligence unit’s activities there, El Pais cited legal and police sources as saying. The unit, the Main Intelligence Directorate GRU’s 29155, has been engaged in a campaign to destabilize Europe, The New York Times reported last month. Spain’s early-stage investigation suggested that Unit 29155 aimed to take advantage of the crisis to destabilize Spain, El Pais reported Friday. The alleged Russian spying activities were not coordinated with Catalonia’s pro-independence figures, it said. The investigation reportedly includes information about one of the three GRU agents suspected of poisoning former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain last year.