Slovenia Arrests 2 Suspected Spies for Russia – Report

Slovenian authorities have arrested two foreign nationals suspected of spying for Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, the Slovenian newspaper Delo reported Monday.

The arrest operation was conducted in December by the Slovene Intelligence and Security Agency (SOVA) in the capital Ljubljana, with suspects reportedly being arrested at a rented office space in the city’s Bežigrad neighborhood.

At least one of the suspects holds Argentine citizenship, while both operated in the EU member state under a false identity, according to information obtained by Delo.

The two alleged agents, who are believed to be a part of a wider net of GRU sleeper cells operating in the West, face up to eight years in prison on charges of espionage and provisions of false information.

Russian officials have not yet commented on the incident.

In October, Norwegian authorities arrested GRU agent Mikhail Mikushin, who operated under the false identity of Brazilian academic José Assis Giammaria and participated in a research program at the University of Tromsø.

But Russian authorities did not confirm links with Mikushin and labeled his arrest part of a “spy mania” that is being “actively promoted in Norway.”