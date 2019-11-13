The Russian Stock Market is the Best Performer in the World in 2019

The Russian stock market has delivered the biggest returns to investors anywhere in the world in 2019.

Since the start of the year, the MSCI Russia Index, a tracker which follows the 23 largest Russian publicly-listed companies has soared by 44%, Sberbank analyst Cole Akeson told Russian news site RBC.

Over the same period, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which includes Russian stocks and companies listed in 23 other developing economies such as China, Brazil, Mexico and India has delivered returns of 12%.

Russia’s stock market boom has been driven by higher global risk appetite and a search for higher-paying assets amid interest rate cuts, Mikhail Ganelin, a senior analyst at Aton, told RBC. That has benefited Russian stocks, which are seen as riskier, and have lower levels of liquidity — meaning even a modest increase in demand can lead to big increases in share prices.