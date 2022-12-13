E-Scooter Firm Whoosh Seeks Russia’s First Ukraine War IPO

Russian E-scooter firm Whoosh’s plans for an initial public offering (IPO) this week — the first since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — will be a test of the country’s battered capital markets after nearly 10 months of Western sanctions, analysts said.

If successful, Whoosh is due to begin trading on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday.

“It is important that at least one IPO is taking place this year in these difficult market conditions,” said Sergei Suverov, an investment strategist at Aricapital Asset Management.

Before the invasion of Ukraine, at least 10 Russian companies were reportedly seeking IPOs in 2022, but the war and Western sanctions destroyed these plans as foreign investors fled, international companies exited and Russia’s stock market capitalization fell over 40%.

In the absence of foreign capital — which traditionally played a significant role in Russian IPOs — Whoosh will be counting solely on Russian money.

The IPO is expected to be worth 2.3 billion rubles ($36.3 million) giving Whoosh a market capitalization of 20.6 billion rubles, the company said in a statement Monday.

The launch price is 185 rubles per share.

This is significantly lower than the company's target of selling 5 billion rubles worth of shares set earlier this month.

"We are sure that the proposed IPO price will… enable us to attract first-class Russian funds into the company's capital," Whoosh CEO Dmitry Chuyko said in the Monday statement.

“We consider our entering the equity capital market as a strategic priority for our business, which will provide the company with additional flexibility and new opportunities.”