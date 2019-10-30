At least eight Russian nuclear-powered submarines sailed out from their homeports on the Kola Peninsula last week, Norwegian military intelligence told the country's National Public Broadcasting Organization (NRK).

The aim of the massive operation is to get as far out to the North Atlantic as possible without being discovered by NATO, the intelligence service said. Such maneuvers from the Northern Fleet haven’t been seen since the days of the Cold War.

The operation started early last week, before Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Northern Fleet commander, Vice-Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, visited Kirkenes in northern Norway last Friday.

Lavrov held bilateral talks with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Söraide and at the following press conference they said that the security situation in Northern Europe was one of the topics discussed.