Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, on Monday published a new book titled “What is at stake: The future of the global world.”

The 88-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s new book touches on a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Russia’s bruised relations with the West, the rise of global populism and what he views as the biggest threats to humanity.

Here’s a look at some of his most interesting quotes:

On modern Russian policy:

— “When Vladimir Putin became president, he inherited chaos. ... I can’t imagine how one could act under the ‘textbook of democracy’ in these conditions to find a way out of an almost catastrophic situation. ... The president of the country had no other choice but to take decisive actions. Some of his actions were interpreted as authoritarian and part of society was critical toward them. … If the aim of authority is to create conditions for developing a strong modern democracy, then I’m ready to support the president even if I disagree with some of his individual actions and decisions.”