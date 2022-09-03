Russians Line Up to Bid Farewell to Gorbachev, But Without Putin

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev will be laid to rest Saturday in a Moscow ceremony, but without the fanfare of a state funeral and with the glaring absence of President Vladimir Putin. With Russia isolated by its military campaign in Ukraine, few foreign leaders are expected to attend what will be a relatively low-key affair to remember one of the great political figures of the 20th century. Gorbachev — affectionately known in the West as Gorby — died on Tuesday at the age of 91 following a "serious and long illness", the hospital where he was treated said. Russians stood in long lines Saturday to pay their respects to Gorbachev, who was lying in state at the Hall of Columns inside a historic building in central Moscow traditionally used for the funerals of high officials including Josef Stalin in 1953. High-profile attendees reportedly included Soviet pop singer Alla Pugacheva and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the current deputy head of the Security Council. Photos and videos from the event showed hundreds of ordinary people waiting to file past Gorbachev's coffin or lay flowers. "It’s been six months since so many good people have been in one place,” said one mourner," according to a tweet by Guardian reporter Andrew Roth, an apparant reference to a police crackdown on opposition to the invasion of Ukraine that began in late February.

Сотни людей собираются у Дома союзов в Москве, где пройдет прощание с Горбачевым.



Полицейские советуют идти мимо кафе «Страна, которой нет», чтобы добраться до места прощания, передает SOTA.



Видео: SOTA pic.twitter.com/dUjVjjtEuy — Новая газета. Европа (@novayagazeta_eu) September 3, 2022

The Hall of Columns opened at 10:00 a.m. in Moscow, according to The Gorbachev Foundation. There was no national day of mourning for Gorbachev — customary on the death of Soviet and Russian leaders — and the ceremony will have only "elements" of a state funeral such as an honor guard, according to the Kremlin. Gorbachev will be buried the same day at Moscow's prestigious Novodevichy Cemetery next to his wife Raisa, who died prematurely from cancer in 1999. While it has not been announced who will attend the funeral, the Kremlin has said that Putin will be absent due to scheduling issues. One of the few foreign guests will be Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who will travel to Moscow on Saturday. Orban will pay his respects and will be accompanied by a delegation, his office said. In power between 1985 and 1991, Gorbachev sought to transform the Soviet Union with democratic reforms, but also eventually triggered its demise. In Russia, many blame him for letting go of the Soviet empire and with it the country's position as a global power. But in the West, Gorbachev is viewed as the man who ended the Cold War and lifted the Iron Curtain -- achievements recognised by a Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.

A few more photos. Body of Gorbachev lying in state as family and close friends sit nearby, quiet opera playing inside the hall, flanked by security and military guard of honor. pic.twitter.com/SFE8pBZV5Q — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) September 3, 2022