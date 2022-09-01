Putin Will Skip Gorbachev Funeral Due to Tight Schedule — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

“Unfortunately, the president's work schedule will not allow him [to attend],” Peskov told reporters.

Instead, Putin visited Thursday the hospital where Gorbachev died two days earlier at the age of 91 and placed flowers in Moscow’s House of Unions where Gorbachev is currently lying in state.

The funeral of Gorbachev, who led the Soviet Union through its final years, will take place in Moscow on Saturday and have “elements” of a state funeral including a guard of honor, according to Peskov.

The ceremony will be held in the House of Unions’ Hall of Columns, which has historically been used for the funeral services of top officials — like Josef Stalin in 1953.