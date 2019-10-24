Russians Trust Putin Less Than Army – Poll

Russians trust President Vladimir Putin less than they do their armed forces, according to a new independent survey seen by the Vedomosti newspaper.

The army emerged as Russia’s most trusted institution last year as a result of what sociologists called the Kremlin’s “saber-rattling.” This year’s institutional trust rating published by the independent Levada Center pollster placed Putin at 60% and the army at 63%.

“Trust in the president has dropped significantly in 2018 and hasn’t recovered, automatically placing the army first since the ‘enemy image’ hasn’t disappeared and the need to protect against external threats remains,” sociologist Karina Pipiya was quoted as saying.