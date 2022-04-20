Sarmat Missile Will Make Russia Foes ‘Think Twice' – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, saying the weapon capable of carrying nuclear charges will make Kremlin's enemies "think twice."

The Sarmat — dubbed Satan 2 by Western analysts — is among Russia's next-generation missiles that Putin has called "invincible," and which also include the Kinzhal and Avangard hypersonic missiles.

Last month, Russia said it used Kinzhal for the first time in warfare to strike a target in Ukraine, where Russian troops have been engaged in a special military operation since Feb. 24.

"I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile," Putin told the army in televised remarks on Wednesday.