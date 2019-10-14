Russian Prison Warden Faces Probe After Video Surfaces of Inmate Being Beaten

Authorities have opened a criminal case into abuse of authority after a prison warden was caught on video beating an inmate in northern Russia, investigators said Monday.

Russia’s prison system has faced tighter scrutiny since the summer of 2018, when revelations of torture prompted nationwide inspections and dozens of legal cases. On Oct. 8, President Vladimir Putin replaced the head of Russia’s Federal Prison Service (FSIN) after his seven-year stint ended.

Ivan Savelyev has been identified as one of two men shown kicking and punching a cornered inmate in surveillance footage published late last week. Savelyev, 32, was appointed as head of the IK-9 penal colony in the city of Petrozavodsk 1,000 kilometers north of Moscow in February this year.