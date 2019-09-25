Support The Moscow Times!
'We Need to Restore Trust in Courts, Law Enforcement,' Russian Minister Told Putin

By Reuters
Maxim Oreshkin Kremlin.ru

Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that it will be difficult to boost much-needed investment activity without first improving trust in the courts and Russia's law enforcement agencies.

Speaking at a meeting of Putin and other officials that was broadcast on state television, Oreshkin said it was "very important" to "restore the faith of entrepreneurs in law enforcement and the courts."

"Without changing the trend now it will be very difficult to achieve a positive result in investment activity overall," he said.

