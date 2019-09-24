European Budget Airlines Push For St. Petersburg Flights

Europe’s three largest low-cost airlines have applied to fly in and out of St. Petersburg in a move that would increase tourism to Russia’s northern capital but has drawn criticism from Russian airlines. St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport could become the first Russian airport to permit “seventh freedom flights,” which allow international carriers to operate flights outside their country of registration, reports citing Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said last week. Starting Oct. 1, tourists from 53 countries — including all EU member states except Britain — will be able to visit St. Petersburg under a simplified e-visa program.

Ireland’s Ryanair, Britain’s EasyJet and Hungary’s Wizz Air have applied to operate direct flights between Pulkovo and 33 countries, the RBC news website reported Tuesday, citing Leonid Sergeyev, the head of Pulkovo’s managing company Northern Capital Gateway. “These are the [airlines] that reacted first before the official announcement of the initiatives [to grant ‘seventh freedom’ status to Pulkovo]. In practice, the real demand will be greater,” Sergeyev told RBC. Another airline from a CIS country has also applied to operate flights between Pulkovo and the United States, RBC cited Sergeyev as saying. Sergeyev didn’t name the airline. According to preliminary route plans, foreign low-cost airlines plan to operate year-round, with 60% of flights in summer and 40% in winter.