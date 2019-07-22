Russia Offers Simplified E-Visas to Visitors of St. Petersburg

Tourists and businesspeople will be able to visit St. Petersburg on a simplified electronic visa starting this fall under President Vladimir Putin’s new orders. Putin has promised to offer e-visas to foreign visitors in 2021 as he vies to collect $15.5 billion in annual tourism revenue by the end of his presidential term in 2024. Tourists around the world have frequently cited difficulties with obtaining visas as a barrier to visiting Russia.

The 30-day e-visa program will go into effect in St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region starting Oct. 1, according to a presidential decree published Friday. Visitors will be able to stay in Russia for eight days out of the 30-day validity period. Potential tourists are directed to apply for electronic visas on the Russian Foreign Ministry website no later than four days before their arrival, the decree states. Applicants will not be charged a consular fee. The offer will be open to citizens from a list of countries which will be announced at a later date, the decree says.