Russia Moves to Expand Its Arctic Icebreaker Fleet, Already the World's Largest

The enterprise responsible for Russian seaport and maritime infrastructure development today operates a total of 36 icebreaking vessels. This is the largest fleet of its kind in the world, the state-run Rosmorport company says. And more is to come.

According to company deputy general director Vasily Strugov, another nine vessels will be added to the fleet by 2024.

Among them, there is a vessel of the 21900M2 project. A construction contract on the ship will be signed by the end of this year. The 18MW powerful ship will be a modification of the class of icebreakers that are actively applied by the company today.

Rosmorport has a fleet of five icebreakers of 21900 and 21900M projects. The newest of the vessels, the Novorossiysk, was included in the fleet in November 2016.

According to Rosmorport, the Viktor Chernomyrdin vessel will also be ready for sailing soon. The 25MW vessel will be the most powerful non-nuclear icebreaker in the world. The ship is due to undergo first test sailing in late September and ice testing in the Arctic will take place in spring 2020, Strugov said.