Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Muscovites Stage Single Pickets at Presidential Office in Support of Jailed Actor

Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

Russian actors and citizens have lined up for single pickets outside President Vladimir Putin’s administration building in central Moscow to support an actor who was jailed for using violence against a policeman during one of this summer’s unauthorized election protests.

Pavel Ustinov’s sentencing to 3.5 years behind bars Monday for allegedly dislocating an officer’s shoulder while resisting detention during an Aug. 3 protest has triggered a growing public backlash. Russian celebrities have followed actor Alexander Pal’s call to action to speak out in support of Ustinov, using Instagram videos, curtain calls and late-night television jokes.

Live television footage Wednesday morning showed Pal standing outside the presidential executive office in central Moscow’s Kitai-Gorod district with a poster demanding Ustinov's release. A crowd of actors, directors and citizens lined up nearby to take turns holding the poster one by one — the only legal form of unauthorized protest in Russia.

“Our friends and colleagues say this isn’t only Pavel’s case, but also a case of all those detained and convicted,” Pal said in an interview with the independent Dozhd news channel. 

Ustinov, 23, denies injuring anyone or taking part in the protest, saying he was waiting for a friend near a metro station when he was approached by police on Pushkin Square.

His case has catalyzed a rare show of defiance among Russian celebrities and support from unlikely figures, including United Russia lawmaker Andrei Turchak, whom prominent journalist Oleg Kashin implicated in a brutal 2010 attack.

A petition calling for Ustinov's release has received nearly 100,000 signatures since it appeared online Tuesday.

This story is being updated.

Read more about: Protest , Opposition

Read more

Criminal case

Moscow ‘Mass Unrest’ Defendants Kept in Pre-Trial Detention Despite Protests, Appeals

At least 14 "mass unrest" suspects arrested over recent protests have received an outpouring of support from ordinary Russians and pop culture figures...
Called off

Opposition Politician Sobol Ends Month-Long Hunger Strike Amid Moscow Protests

Moscow authorities' refusal to let opposition candidates run for city council sparked Sobol's hunger strike as well as weeks of mass protests.
Decision Overturned

Moscow Court Allows Opposition Candidate to Run Following Protest

The court ruled in favor of Mitrokhin three days after tens of thousands of protesters turned out at a rally in Moscow.
Protest

Activists Detained During Nationwide 'Open Russia' Protests

An opposition activist has been sentenced to 10 days behind bars following nationwide protests on April 29 led by the Open Russia organization founded...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.