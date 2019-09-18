Muscovites Stage Single Pickets at Presidential Office in Support of Jailed Actor

Russian actors and citizens have lined up for single pickets outside President Vladimir Putin’s administration building in central Moscow to support an actor who was jailed for using violence against a policeman during one of this summer’s unauthorized election protests. Pavel Ustinov’s sentencing to 3.5 years behind bars Monday for allegedly dislocating an officer’s shoulder while resisting detention during an Aug. 3 protest has triggered a growing public backlash. Russian celebrities have followed actor Alexander Pal’s call to action to speak out in support of Ustinov, using Instagram videos, curtain calls and late-night television jokes.

На одиночные пикеты за осужденного на 3,5 года Устинова довольно бодро вышли актеры. Это очередь на постоять с плакатом pic.twitter.com/K6BlANrjPT — Наташа Зотова (@natashazotova) September 18, 2019

Live television footage Wednesday morning showed Pal standing outside the presidential executive office in central Moscow’s Kitai-Gorod district with a poster demanding Ustinov's release. A crowd of actors, directors and citizens lined up nearby to take turns holding the poster one by one — the only legal form of unauthorized protest in Russia. “Our friends and colleagues say this isn’t only Pavel’s case, but also a case of all those detained and convicted,” Pal said in an interview with the independent Dozhd news channel.