Muscovites Stage Single Pickets at Presidential Office in Support of Jailed Actor

Russian actors and citizens have lined up for single pickets outside President Vladimir Putin’s administration building in central Moscow to support an actor who was jailed for using violence against a policeman during one of this summer’s unauthorized election protests.
Pavel Ustinov’s sentencing to 3.5 years behind bars Monday for allegedly dislocating an officer’s shoulder while resisting detention during an Aug. 3 protest has triggered a growing public backlash. Russian celebrities have followed actor Alexander Pal’s call to action to speak out in support of Ustinov, using Instagram videos, curtain calls and late-night television jokes.
Live television footage Wednesday morning showed Pal standing outside the presidential executive office in central Moscow’s Kitai-Gorod district with a poster demanding Ustinov's release. A crowd of actors, directors and citizens lined up nearby to take turns holding the poster one by one — the only legal form of unauthorized protest in Russia.
“Our friends and colleagues say this isn’t only Pavel’s case, but also a case of all those detained and convicted,” Pal said in an interview with the independent Dozhd news channel.
Ustinov, 23, denies injuring anyone or taking part in the protest, saying he was waiting for a friend near a metro station when he was approached by police on Pushkin Square.
His case has catalyzed a rare show of defiance among Russian celebrities and support from unlikely figures, including United Russia lawmaker Andrei Turchak, whom prominent journalist Oleg Kashin implicated in a brutal 2010 attack.
A petition calling for Ustinov's release has received nearly 100,000 signatures since it appeared online Tuesday.
