Actor Jailed for ‘Spraining’ Policeman’s Shoulder at Moscow Election Protests

A Moscow court has jailed an actor for 3.5 years Monday after finding him guilty of dislocating a riot police officer’s shoulder during anti-government protests last month. Pavel Ustinov, detained Aug. 3, is among a dozen activists and passersby held on various charges relating to mass election protests that rocked the Russian capital this summer. Videos show Ustinov, 23, standing on Pushkin Square as riot police closed in on him and began clubbing him as he attempted to break free.

The Tverskoy District Court sentenced Ustinov to three years and six months on the charges, the Mediazona news website reported Monday. Prosecutors had sought a six-year prison term for Ustinov and a court refused to consider the two videos of his detention as evidence. Ustinov denied his guilt. Konstantin Raikin, director of the Satirikon Theater and one of Russia’s most celebrated actors, called Ustinov’s criminal case a “misunderstanding that could have a tragic end.” The Memorial human rights group has declared Ustinov a political prisoner.