Russia Arrests 5 More Opposition Protesters in 'Moscow Case' Prosecutions

Russian police have arrested five more people on suspicion of assaulting police officers at opposition protests this summer, marking a new wave of trials in the so-called “Moscow case.”

Russians took to the streets nearly every weekend this summer after a slew of opposition politicians were barred from taking part in Moscow’s local election. The rallies, which grew into the biggest sustained protest movement in the Russian capital in years, saw thousands briefly detained and dozens arrested on criminal charges.

The “Moscow case” has sparked strong public outcry, with critics calling the prosecutions unjustified and decrying what they say are disproportionately harsh prison sentences.