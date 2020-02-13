Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Protesters Twice as Likely to Be Jailed for Assaulting Police in Russia, Study Says

Novaya Gazeta's research follows the biggest wave of protests to hit Moscow since the anti-Kremlin rallies of 2011-2013. AP / TASS

Protesters in Russia are twice as likely to receive real prison time for violence against law enforcement authorities than those tried for the same crime under different circumstances, the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported Thursday.

Novaya Gazeta compared nearly 12,000 assault sentences in 2016-2019 with the 57 sentences handed down to protesters over their role in the mass rallies that swept Moscow last summer. 

It found that 40% of defendants found guilty of assaulting authorities without aggravating circumstances had received prison sentences. In contrast, 80% of the Moscow demonstrators found guilty of the same crime received prison sentences. 

Non-protesting convicts with aggravating circumstances received seven months in prison on average, according to Novaya’s research. Protesters received 10 months on average.

Every year, judges hand down 6,300 guilty verdicts under what Novaya referred to as one of the most popular articles under Russia’s Criminal Code.

Experts linked the disparity in sentencing between protesters and non-protesters to the authorities’ tendency to administer stricter punishments to those who disagree with the authorities’ official policy.

“Any expression of opinion is interpreted as grounds for greater public danger,” lawyer Svetlana Sidorkina told Novaya.

“The courts approach sentencing with the interpretation that political prisoners are a source of increased danger to society,” she said.

The newspaper’s research follows the biggest wave of protests to hit Moscow since the anti-Kremlin rallies of 2011-2013. Tens of thousands of people took to the capital’s streets last summer over what they said was the authorities’ unfair exclusion of independent candidates in local elections.

Read more about: Opposition , Protest , Court case

Read more

final arguments

‘The Darker My Future, the Wider My Smile’: Student Protester Zhukov’s Closing Statement

Yegor Zhukov, 21, faces up to five years in prison over this summer's opposition protests in Moscow.
Set free

Moscow Protester Released as Russians Campaign Against Prosecutions

Gubaidulin had been held on suspicion of throwing a plastic bottle at police during one of this summer's Moscow election protests.
growing backlash

More than 120 Priests Urge Russia to Drop Prosecutions of Moscow Protesters

The jail sentences “look increasingly like the intimidation of Russian citizens than a fair ruling against the defendants,” the open letter says.
Ustinov verdict

Russian Actors Launch Flashmob in Support of Colleague Jailed Over Moscow Protests

Actors have adopted the phrase “I/We Are Pavel Ustinov,” borrowing from this summer's campaign in support of a jailed journalist.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.