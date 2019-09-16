Kremlin Warns Against 'Hasty Conclusions' Over Attacks in Saudi Arabia

Russia on Monday urged countries in the Middle East and outside the region not to draw "hasty conclusions" on who staged the attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

A senior U.S. official said earlier that evidence from the attack, which hit the world's biggest oil-processing facility, indicated Iran was behind it, instead of the Yemeni Houthi group that had claimed responsibility.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the United States was "locked and loaded" for a potential response to the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.