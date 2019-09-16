Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Warns Against 'Hasty Conclusions' Over Attacks in Saudi Arabia

By Reuters
Screenshot Youtube

Russia on Monday urged countries in the Middle East and outside the region not to draw "hasty conclusions" on who staged the attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

A senior U.S. official said earlier that evidence from the attack, which hit the world's biggest oil-processing facility, indicated Iran was behind it, instead of the Yemeni Houthi group that had claimed responsibility.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the United States was "locked and loaded" for a potential response to the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about the U.S. statement, said: "We have a negative attitude towards rising tensions in the region and call for all countries in the region and outside of it to avoid any hasty steps or conclusions which may deepen destabilization."

In a separate statement on Monday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said it believed that the exchange of strikes on civilian targets was "a direct consequence of the ongoing sharp military and political crisis in Yemen."

"We believe it is counterproductive to use what happened to increase tensions around Iran in line with the well-known U.S. policy," the Foreign Ministry said.

"Proposals on tough retaliatory actions, which appear to have been discussed in Washington are even more unacceptable."

Read more about: Oil , Saudi Arabia

Read more

oil deal

Russia Says There's Enough Oil in Global Stockpiles to Replace Lost Saudi Barrels

Attacks on Saudi oil facilities have raised concerns about a global shortfall of supplies.
Oil Relations

Saudi Shake-Up Won't Affect Moscow-Riyadh Cooperation

Global pact to support oil prices by curbing output won't be impacted by Saudi leadership changes, officials say.
opinion
Peter Kaznacheev

A New Chapter in the Saudi-Russian Oil Alliance (Op-ed)

Geopolitics takes a backseat as Russia and Saudi Arabia push to increase oil production.
Oil

OPEC and Russia Prepared to Raise Oil Output Under U.S. Pressure

Oil hit its highest price since late 2014 at $80.50 a barrel this month.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.