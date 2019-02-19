Russia's Putin, Saudi King Ready to Continue Energy Cooperation

By Reuters
Vladimir Putin and Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Kremlin.ru

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in a telephone conversation, voiced their support for continued coordination on the global energy markets, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin also said the two leaders praised bilateral cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

"Mutual attitude for further strengthening of multifaceted Russia-Saudi Arabia ties has been expressed," the Kremlin said.

Russia, other leading oil producers and the Organization for the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to cut their oil output by a combined 1.2 million barrels per day starting from January in order to balance global oil markets and support prices.

The next ministerial OPEC and non-OPEC meeting is due to be held in Vienna in mid-April.

Read more about: Oil , Saudi Arabia

Read more

Oil

Putin Tells Trump: 'Blame the Guy in the Mirror for High Oil Prices'

“Donald, if you want to find the culprit for the rise in prices, you need to look in the mirror,” Putin said.
Oil

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

An agreement on resources in the Caspian Sea, Russia drops more U.S. securities and more news from over the weekend.
opinion
Peter Kaznacheev

A New Chapter in the Saudi-Russian Oil Alliance (Op-ed)

Geopolitics takes a backseat as Russia and Saudi Arabia push to increase oil production.
Oil

OPEC and Russia Prepared to Raise Oil Output Under U.S. Pressure

Oil hit its highest price since late 2014 at $80.50 a barrel this month.