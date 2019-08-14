Support The Moscow Times!
FC Porto Blocked Russians From Watching FC Krasnodar Victory, TV Channel Says

FC Krasnodar

Football fans in Russia were abruptly blocked from watching FC Krasnodar spring a major upset against FC Porto Tuesday after the Portugese side reportedly spiked the price for broadcasting rights before the game, Russia’s Match TV sports broadcaster said.

The Russian side secured a 3-2 victory against the Portugese side in Porto on Tuesday, advancing to the third round of qualifiers in the UEFA Champions League on away goals after losing the home leg 0-1. 

Match TV, which was scheduled to broadcast the match in Russia, faced a social media storm from fans when it announced that the broadcast was canceled “for reasons beyond our control,” minutes before kickoff.

“Television rights to this match belong directly to Porto,” the channel said in an announcement during the game on Tuesday. 

“Despite agreeing to all terms and having a signed contract, Porto changed the terms 1.5 hours before the game and refused to provide access to the match signal,” it said in a statement. 

Commentators alleged that Porto had attempted to charge Match TV at least double the original price.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

