FC Porto Blocked Russians From Watching FC Krasnodar Victory, TV Channel Says

Football fans in Russia were abruptly blocked from watching FC Krasnodar spring a major upset against FC Porto Tuesday after the Portugese side reportedly spiked the price for broadcasting rights before the game, Russia’s Match TV sports broadcaster said.

The Russian side secured a 3-2 victory against the Portugese side in Porto on Tuesday, advancing to the third round of qualifiers in the UEFA Champions League on away goals after losing the home leg 0-1.

Match TV, which was scheduled to broadcast the match in Russia, faced a social media storm from fans when it announced that the broadcast was canceled “for reasons beyond our control,” minutes before kickoff.