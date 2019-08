Moscow Street Protests Are About More Than Elections



For the past three weeks, thousands of protesters have been demonstrating against the exclusion of opposition candidates from the ballot for city elections in September.



As the Kremlin ramps up the pressure on demonstrators, Muscovites who don’t usually attend protests, have been joining the movement. Meet Zhenya, a 25-year-old protester who has vowed to keep taking to the streets until things change.