Wildfires Engulf Siberia, Spark Social Media Flashmob

Huge swathes of Russia have been engulfed in wildfires over past weeks, prompting online users to call on the authorities to step up measures to put out the flames.

European scientists have rung the alarm about the 100 and counting “unprecedented,” “intense and long-lived” wildfires that have hit Siberia, Alaska and other Arctic regions since June. The total affected area of almost 2 million hectares is on track to reach the total wildfire coverage of 3.2 million hectares seen in 2018, the Meduza news website reported.

irk.ru

Wildfires are burning in 11 Russian regions, according to NASA’s Earth Observatory. The largest fires — thought to be triggered by a combination of lightning and human activity — have hit the Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk and Buryatia regions. Smog and burn smells have reached major cities including Novosibirsk and Tomsk, The Siberian Times reported Monday, leading to a rise in complaints of air pollution. President Vladimir Putin’s envoy in Siberia, which encompasses the affected regions, said Thursday there was no need to declare an emergency unless carbon monoxide concentration exceeds allowable limits.

Meanwhile, a change.org petition calling on the authorities to declare a state of emergency and step up firefighting efforts has generated almost 120,000 signatures in less than a week.