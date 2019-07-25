Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Journalist Fined for 'Mind-Controlling' Orwell Reference

Mikhail Romanov yakutia.info

A journalist in Siberia has been found guilty over a reference he made to George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984,” marking a milestone in Russia’s legal system.

Mikhail Romanov was detained earlier this month over an article on the alleged torture of an academic that contained a reference to the famous phrase “Big Brother is watching.”

A Yakutsk city court has fined Romanov 30,000 rubles ($475) for violating a Russian law criminalizing the distribution of “obviously unreliable socially significant information” that poses a threat to the public, Interfax reported on Thursday.

A second protocol that had been drawn up against Romanov claimed his article contains “hidden insertions affecting the human subconscious.”

The authorities suspected that the article had tapped into readers’ subconscious with the sentence: "This is a story about how anyone can be squashed by the government machine. It's also about how Big Brother is watching, reading all comments on online forums,” Romanov’s editor at the Yakutsk Vecherniy weekly told Kommersant after he was detained.

The Yakutsk Vecherniy

Fines for violating the “unreliable information” law range between 30,000 rubles and 100,000 rubles ($1,580).

Police told Kommersant that Romanov had repeatedly declined to provide testimony, citing his “limited eyesight and inability to read text.”

“That circumstance hasn’t kept him from working at a computer,” the Yakutsk police department was reported as saying.

The Russian Union of Journalists had argued in a statement that “even someone without a literary education understands that this was only in reference to George Orwell’s ‘1984.’”

Read more about: Journalists , Court cases

Read more

Golunov march

Police Detain Over 500 in Moscow During Protest Over Reporter’s Arrest

After investigative journalist Ivan Golunov was released on Tuesday, protesters’ focus turned to those responsible for his detention.
Power vertical

Putin Was Personally Involved in Decision to Free Detained Journalist, Publisher Says

Public pressure had played a decisive role in Golunov's release, Muratov said.
news

Russian Official Bodyslams Reporter Asking About Corruption, Faces Jail

“Zaytsev was dissatisfied with attempts to gain information, pushed the journalist and [...] threw him to the floor," investigators said.
Journalists

Journalist's Home Raided Over Five-Year-Old Social Media Posts

The home of a Russian journalist has been raided in connection with songs which she uploaded to her social media profile five years ago, the Gazeta news...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.