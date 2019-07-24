Support The Moscow Times!
Kremlin Critic Navalny Says He Was Detained by Police Near Home in Moscow

By Reuters
Alexei Navalny Dmitry Serebryakov / AP / TASS

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he had been detained by police near his home in Moscow as he left for a jog.

Navalny made the announcement on social media after his detention.

It was not immediately clear why he had been detained, but the incident came days after a large street rally in Moscow during which protesters called on the authorities to allow several opposition candidates to compete in a local election.

Navalny called on protesters at the same rally to demonstrate outside Moscow City Hall on Saturday if the opposition candidates were not allowed to run in the election.

Update: Navalny's press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, said that the opposition leader was detained over his call to protesters to stage an unauthorized rally on Saturday.

