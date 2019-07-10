Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Crimean Tatar Protesters Detained on Moscow's Red Square

By Reuters
krylenkova / Facebook

Russian police detained seven Crimean Tatars on Moscow's Red Square on Wednesday after dispersing a demonstration that had aimed to draw attention to alleged rights abuses on the Black Sea peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine five years ago.

The Tatars, a mainly Muslim community that makes up about 15% of Crimea's population, have largely opposed Russian rule and say the 2014 annexation was illegal, a view supported by the West as well as Ukraine.

Moscow suspended the Crimean Tatars' semi-official Mejlis legislature after taking control and later jailed some of the community's leaders on separatism-related charges.

It has also detained Crimean Tatars it believes are extremists and members of banned Islamic group Hizb ut-Tahrir.

Russia says it is acting purely to prevent acts of terrorism, but some Crimean Tatars say the authorities are using religious extremism as a trumped-up pretext to lock up people they deem to be ideological opponents.

At least 20 Crimean Tatar men, some of them wearing Islamic skull-caps and long beards, stood silently on Wednesday morning in a long line stretching across Red Square holding placards.

"Our children are not terrorists. Stop the repression of Crimean Tatars," read one poster.

Another called on Russian authorities to stop what it called "repression based on national and religious grounds in Crimea".

Russian police officers moved in quickly, asking the protesters to roll up their placards and show their identity documents.

Video footage of the incident from online news portal TV Rain showed seven of the protesters being driven away in two police cars.

Under Russian law it is illegal for a group of people to hold such a protest without first receiving permission from the authorities for its time and venue.

Moscow says its 2014 annexation of Crimea was legal and in line with the wishes of the overwhelming majority of the population there, who voted in what it calls a fair referendum to join Russia.

Western countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Crimea and also its support for pro-Russian separatists battling Kiev's forces in eastern Ukraine.

Read more about: Protest , Court case , Police , Crimea

Read more

Crimea

European Parliament Awards Sakharov Prize to Jailed Ukrainian Filmmaker Sentsov

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani told the legislature in Strasbourg that the award recognized Sentsov's courage.
Protest

St. Petersburg Man Accused of Resisting Arrest at Anti-Putin Protest Gets Jail Time

Tsakunov was accused of chipping a police officer's tooth while resisting arrest at the protest in St. Petersburg.
Protest

'I Had to Breathe Through My Clothes': Russian Police Pepper-Sprayed Protesters in a Cell

St. Petersburg protesters claim of abuse and use of pepper spray while in detention.
opinion
Unfair Observer

Why the Kids Are Bastards (Op-ed)

You’re probably expecting a chat about the hurricane that tried to flatten Moscow—likely an answer to Mike Pence’s prayers. But no.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.