Pro-Kremlin Activists Rally Outside Embassies on Crimea Anniversary

Pro-Kremlin activists rallied in Moscow Saturday outside embassies of countries considered "unfriendly" by Russia on the ninth anniversary of its annexation of Crimea, a youth movement said.

The pro-Kremlin youth movement "Molodaya Gvardia" ("The Young Guard") said that over 5,000 people demonstrated outside the embassies of 20 "unfriendly" nations including the United States, France, Germany and Poland.

These countries "support Ukraine... and also actively supply lethal weapons to the Ukrainian regime," they said.

Around 400 activists gathered outside the U.S. embassy in Moscow holding up posters with messages such as "Crimea with Russia forever" or "The United States, you sow death," an AFP reporter saw.