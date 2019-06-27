2 Killed, 7 Injured as Russian Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Siberia

Two people were killed and seven injured when an Antonov An-24 passenger plane made an emergency landing at a regional airport in Russia's republic of Buryatia, in Siberia, on Thursday, the area's emergency situations ministry said. There were 46 people, including four crew, on board the plane, which was en route from the regional capital of Ulan-Ude to Nizhneangarsk.

The ministry said the plane overshot the runway after landing, hit a small building and caught fire. Thirty-one people sought medical assistance following the crash, Tatyana Prokhorova, deputy head of the North Baikal District, told Interfax. Four of the injured passengers, including two children, were hospitalized, she said. The flight was operated by Russian regional airline Angara, media reported.