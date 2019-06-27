Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

2 Killed, 7 Injured as Russian Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Siberia

Emergency Situations Ministry / TASS

Two people were killed and seven injured when an Antonov An-24 passenger plane made an emergency landing at a regional airport in Russia's republic of Buryatia, in Siberia, on Thursday, the area's emergency situations ministry said.

There were 46 people, including four crew, on board the plane, which was en route from the regional capital of Ulan-Ude to Nizhneangarsk.

The ministry said the plane overshot the runway after landing, hit a small building and caught fire.

Thirty-one people sought medical assistance following the crash, Tatyana Prokhorova, deputy head of the North Baikal District, told Interfax. Four of the injured passengers, including two children, were hospitalized, she said.

The flight was operated by Russian regional airline Angara, media reported. 

The Investigative Committee's East Siberian transport investigation department has opened a criminal case into the crash, citing air traffic safety and air transport violations which resulted in deaths by negligence.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

This story is being updated.

Read more about: Airlines

Read more

Hot seat

Russian Airplane Passenger Sets Seat on Fire, Sparking Anti-Lighter Push

Where there's a burning smell, there's fire.
Good deal

Aeroflot Introduces Cheaper Fares for Passengers Who Travel Light

Passengers could see their fares decrease by up to 30 percent if they travel with hand luggage only.
Boeing Nowhere

Russia's Aeroflot Will Cancel Boeing 737 Max Order If Safety Issue Not Solved

Aeroflot has ordered 20 of the planes for its low-cost subsidiary.
You're grounded

Russia Suspends Boeing 737 MAX Flights

Russia joins several countries in suspending flights following Sunday's plane crash in Ethiopia.