Putin Kicks Off Annual Phone-In As Domestic, Foreign Issues Swirl

President Vladimir Putin began his televised phone-in session with the Russian public on Thursday at noon Moscow time amid a backdrop of growing dissatisfaction at home and stormy relations abroad.

The marathon Q&A session has become a yearly tradition during Putin’s nearly two decades in power, giving the Russian president a chance to shape narratives around pressing issues. With Russians’ trust in Putin at its lowest level since 2006, heightened attention will be placed on the phone-in this year.