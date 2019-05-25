Putin’s Trust Rating Hits Historic Low — State Poll

Public trust in President Vladimir Putin has dropped to its lowest level since 2006, according to a state-run survey, another setback for Russia’s president as the country begins to discuss its leadership options after his term limit ends.

The results do not pose an immediate problem for Putin, who won a landslide election victory and a new six-year mandate in March last year, but could embolden would-be successors to begin what is likely to be a long game of jostling for position.

Russians’ trust in Putin has fallen to 31.7 percent, data from the state-run VTsIOM pollster showed Friday.