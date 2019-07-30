Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Number of Russians Opposed to Putin’s Re-Election Reaches 6-Year High – Poll

Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

Almost two out of five Russians would not like to see President Vladimir Putin stay in office after his current term ends in 2024, according to a new poll published by the independent Levada Center pollster.

The question of who will succeed Putin, the country’s longest-serving leader since Josef Stalin, has grown more pressing as his constitutional term limit approaches. Aides and advisers are working on ways to allow Putin to prolong his rule despite his lagging popularity caused by widespread poverty and unpopular pension reforms.

Thirty-eight percent of Russian respondents said they wouldn’t like to see Putin remain president beyond 2024, Levada said Tuesday, an 11% increase since 2018. 

At the same time, 54% of Russians said they would like for Putin to stay in office, an increase from 51% in 2018.

The share of undecided respondents has reached a record low of 8%, dropping almost threefold in a year. 

The percentage of Russians opposed to Putin’s extended rule reached a record high of 45% in late 2013.

“We’re approaching the situation of 2011-2013 when there was a peak in anti-Putin sentiment… However, this irritated mass is restrained by the lack of a leader who could consolidate discontent,” Lev Gudkov, the head of Levada, told the Vedomosti business daily.

Levada conducted the survey among 1,605 respondents in 50 Russian regions on July 17-24.

Read more about: Putin , Levada Center , Poll

Read more

Slow recovery

Putin’s Approval Rating Steadily Increases to 68%, Survey Says

Last year's reforms increasing Russians’ retirement ages have left a dent in the president's approval rating.
Levada Center

Russians Are Most Unhappy With Putin Over Wealth Inequality — Poll

Respondents faulted Putin for unequal wealth distribution, while lauding him for returning Russia to the status of a "great respected power."
Poll

Russians' Trust in Military Grows While Political Parties Falter – Poll

Trust in Russia’s military and intelligence services has grown while trust in government agencies, banks, and big business has faltered over the past...
Poll

One in Five Russians Would Vote for Fake Putin Protege

Levada’s experiment showed that 18 percent of those polled were ready to cast their ballot for a fictional “Andrei Semyonov,”

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.