Putin Declares Martial Law in Moscow-Claimed Ukrainian Regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared martial law in four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claims to have annexed as the Russian military continues to be plagued by setbacks in its eight-month offensive.

"I signed a decree to introduce martial law in these four subjects of the Russian Federation," Putin said during a televised meeting of Russia’s Security Council, referring to Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

"The Kyiv regime refused to recognize the will of the people, rejects any proposals for negotiation, gunfire continues, civilians are dying," Putin said.

He also accused Ukraine of using "terrorist methods."

"They send sabotage groups into our territory," he said, claiming Moscow had foiled other attacks after its Crimea bridge was targeted "including at our nuclear power facilities."

Martial law will be introduced from early Thursday, according to the decree published by the Kremlin.

The four regions' Russian-appointed leaders will also be granted “additional authority,” Putin said.

Under Russian law, martial law gives authorities the power to impose curfews, travel and residence restrictions, military censorship and more.

Russia may take "other measures" under existing martial law "if necessary," the Kremlin's decree Wednesday states, including unspecified "limitations on rights and freedoms" and "additional obligations," as well as "general or partial mobilization."

Russia’s Constitution gives the president the power to declare martial law “in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation or of a direct threat of aggression,” requiring that the president inform both houses of Russian parliament, the Federation Council and the State Duma.

The Federation Council, which is scheduled to convene after the Security Council meeting ends, must now approve the declaration of martial law before it is official, according to Russian law.

Putin announced the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in a highly choreographed ceremony last month following referendums that were condemned by Ukraine and its Western allies as a sham.

Kyiv's forces have been clawing back territory in these regions in recent weeks as the Russian military has been plagued by setbacks including a chaotic mobilization effort.

Putin's announcement Wednesday comes as Moscow's forces evacuate civilians in Kherson to the left bank of the Dnipro River ahead of an expected Ukrainian move to retake the city.

AFP contributed reporting.



AFP contributed reporting.