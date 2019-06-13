Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Police Release Hundreds of Detained Protesters

Evgeniy Feldman / Meduza

Moscow police have released all but four of the more than 500 people who were detained during Wednesday's protest in support of freed journalist Ivan Golunov.

At least 549 people were detained in central Moscow at the protest, the OVD-Info police-monitoring website reported. The unauthorized march had originally been scheduled in support of Golunov, who was detained on drug charges late last week but was released on Tuesday over a lack of evidence.

Four protesters were held in administrative detention overnight, Interfax quoted the Moscow police press service as saying.

Several journalists and opposition figures were detained and later released on Wednesday, including protest organizers Yevgeny Berg, Ilya Azar and Elizaveta Nesterova and opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

More than 1,000 people attended the protest, organizers said.

Update: The protesters who had been held overnight have been released, OVD-Info reported Thursday.

Read more about: Protest

Read more

Protest

Navalny’s Pension Protests Steal Limelight on Russia’s Election Day

Local elections and mass protests took place simultaneously across Russia on Sunday.
Protest

Pussy Riot Pitch Invaders Detained Immediately After Release

The four activists were detained immediately after serving 15-day jail sentences for storming the World Cup final pitch.
Protest

Protesters Chant Anti-Putin Slogans at Moscow Rally Against Pension Raise Plan

The rally organized by the opposition Libertarian Party chanted "Putin is a thief" and "away with the tsar."
Protest

World Cup Stewards to Be Disciplined Over Pussy Riot Protest

The performance was meant to show how "the state, in the form of the police, intrudes into people's lives."