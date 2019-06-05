Half of Russians Are Worried About the Environment Where They Live — Survey

Almost half of Russians are concerned about the environment in their regions, according to a study by the Moscow-based NAFI Research Center obtained by the state-run TASS news agency. Environmental issues have taken center stage at protest rallies across Russia over the past year, with citizens drawing attention to concerns including landfills, air pollution and a proposed water bottling plant at Lake Baikal.

“Russians’ opinions on the environmental situation where they live have split almost down the middle: 50 percent of respondents believe the environmental background in their city or region is safe,” TASS cited the survey as saying Tuesday. “48 percent describe the state of the environment as unsatisfactory,” NAFI was cited as saying. Siberians and Russians in the country’s Far East were most likely to express concerns about the environment where they live at an average of 68 percent. Residents of central Russia (56 percent) and the country’s southern and North Caucasus regions (60 percent) were more likely to say they are satisfied with the environment.

