Russian Orthodox Official Compares Anti-Church Protests to Romanov Executions

Marina Moldavskaya / TASS

Recent mass protests against plans to replace a city park in central Russia with an Orthodox cathedral are akin to the execution of the country’s last royal family, the head of Yekaterinburg’s diocese said.

Protests erupted in Russia’s fourth-largest city this month after fencing went up around a riverside park ahead of the church’s construction, resulting in arrests and clashes with vigilantes and riot police. Yekaterinburg is also the site of the 1918 shooting by Bolshevik revolutionaries of Tsar Nicholas II, his wife and five children. The church canonized them as martyrs in 2000.

ekaterinburg-eparhia.ru

“The church is being challenged today. This challenge thundered from Yekaterinburg in the same way that shots had thundered and the blood of the holy imperial martyrs was shed 100 years ago,” Metropolitan Kirill of Yekaterinburg and Verkhoturye said on Saturday.

Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill had earlier claimed that Russia constructs three new churches per day. Twenty-five new churches had been built in 2018 in Moscow alone, he said.

Read more about: Religion , Protest

Read more

Public opinion

74% of Locals Oppose Controversial Church in Russia's Yekaterinburg – Poll

Plans to construct an Orthodox cathedral in place of a riverside park drew mass protests in Russia's fourth-largest city.
Lesson learned

Siberian Mayor Rejects Church Plans as Anti-Cathedral Protests Rock Yekaterinburg

The city canceled plans to build a cathedral in a public park after protests against similar plans erupted 2,500 kilometers west.
Contentious rally

Clashes Erupt During Protest at Russian Church Construction Site

Supporters of the church's construction reportedly used tear gas and violence against protesters.
Protest

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

After months of conflict over one of Russia's most iconic cathedrals, the city of St. Petersburg may now put the issue to a public vote.