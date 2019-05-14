Clashes Erupt During Protest at Russian Church Construction Site

te_ekb / Vkontakte

Protesters in Russia’s fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg rallied against the construction of a church in a city park, with reports of church supporters using violence and tear gas against the picketers.

Opponents gathered in the city’s central park on Monday after photographs of fencing around the planned church site spread online. They argue that authorities should pick a different site for the new church and not deprive residents of a favorite beachfront.

Some of the demonstrators tore down the fencing guarded by police and national guardsmen, according to a live blog by the e1.ru news website on Monday.

The outlet cited witnesses as saying that a group of young men appeared afterward and attacked the protesters. Witnesses and reporters have also said that tear gas was used against opponents of the church construction.

“But that’s not the worst,” the head of e1.ru, Rinat Nizamov, told the Dozhd TV news channel. “[They also] grabbed women by the hair and kicked men.”

Authorities detained at least four opponents of the construction site overnight, one of the detained told ura.ru.

te_ekb / Vkontakte

Public polling cited by local media said supporters of the church’s construction outweigh opponents 41 percent to 21 percent.

Some of the church construction’s supporters and opponents were reported to have camped at the site of the clashes overnight.

Rival demonstrations are planned at the park in Yekaterinburg on Tuesday, e1.ru reported, adding “this meeting could turn into an even bigger conflict.”

Sverdlovsk region governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev offered to host talks between the two sides, inviting five representatives from each side to his residence on Tuesday.

“Street conflicts are not the way to solve a problem,” he wrote on his Instagram.

Read more about: Protest , Religion

Read more

Terrorism

Muslim Man Falsely Accused of Russian Subway Bombing Loses His Job, Too

The latest blow came on Wednesday, when Nikitin lost his job. According to the website Islam News, his boss in Nizhnevartovsk told him that he’d been...
Protest

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

After months of conflict over one of Russia's most iconic cathedrals, the city of St. Petersburg may now put the issue to a public vote.
opinion
Borukh Gorin

On Anti-Semitism, Tolstoy’s Heir and the Crimes of Grandchildren (Op-Ed)

It is difficult to decide which is more shameful — the anti-Semitic prattle of the heir to a great name, or evasions that insult our intelligence by...
Protest

Moscow City Hall Denies Permit for Rally Against Anti-Terror Laws

Moscow City Hall has refused to give permission for a rally against the infamous anti-terror legislation “the Yarovaya package,” organizer Leonid Volkov...