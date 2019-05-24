Russian Police Official Decries Falling Living Standards for Police, Declares $600K Salary

Arkady Gostev Interior Ministry

Russia's deputy chief of police declared an income of 38 million rubles ($588,000) two days after complaining that law enforcement officers’ living standards are falling.

Deputy Interior Minister Arkady Gostev’s income grew tenfold between 2017 and 2018, according to declarations published on Thursday, making him the richest police officer in Russia.

Police spokeswoman Irina Volk said the disparity occurred because Gostev received a welfare subsidy last year, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

On Tuesday, Gostev said that Interior Ministry employees’ purchasing power and living standards were dropping because their wages were not keeping up with inflation.

“Interior Ministry salaries remained unchanged from 2012 to 2017,” he was quoted as telling members of the Russian senate’s defense committee by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev had declared an income of 10 million rubles in 2018. His deputies earned between 4 million rubles and 6 million rubles with the exception of Gostev.

Read more about: Police

Read more

Police

Russian Police to Reward Informants Up to $150K Under New Plan

Financial incentives for public assistance in solving crimes have been rare and unregulated until now.
Police

Chechnya Rocked by Wave of Attacks on Police Officers

Four separate attacks across the republic on Monday resulted in the death of at least one officer.
Police

Moscow’s ‘GTA Gang’ Members Sentenced to Life for Roadside Murders

The defendants are accused of killing 17 people in the Moscow and Kaluga regions between 2012 and 2014.
Protest

St. Petersburg Man Accused of Resisting Arrest at Anti-Putin Protest Gets Jail Time

Tsakunov was accused of chipping a police officer's tooth while resisting arrest at the protest in St. Petersburg.