Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Car Market Expected to Contract by 24% This Year

Alexei Belkin / news.ru / TASS

The Russian car market is expected to contract significantly this year, reflecting a sharp decline in consumer demand and the broader impact of a slumping economy. 

In a press release on Thursday, the Association of European Businesses revised its forecast for the Russian car market in 2025, projecting sales to decrease by 24% to 1.25 million units sold.

The association had previously anticipated a contraction of 15% to 1.4 million vehicles in 2025. 

Analysts at the association said that market growth could resume if the government provides support, specifically by renewing state programs aimed at boosting demand. 

“We also expect the first modest cut in the key interest rate to contribute to market stabilization, with further downward adjustments likely to bolster positive momentum,” the press release said, referring to the Central Bank’s lowering of the key interest rate from 21% to 20% in early June.

Read more about: Automobiles

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Lawmakers to Lose Free Gas Privileges for Driving Foreign Cars – Izvestia

Putin ordered officials in August to support sanctions-hit domestic carmakers by giving up foreign-made vehicles.
1 Min read

Finland Follows Baltics, Bans Entry to Russian Vehicles

“We estimate the new rules will significantly reduce traffic on the border between Finland and Russia,” Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said...
2 Min read

Estonia Bans Entry to Russian Vehicles

The decision followed European Commission clarifications on sanctions compliance that drew accusations of “racism” from Russian officials.
2 Min read

Russian Government Bucks Putin's Call to Forgo Foreign Cars – Agentstvo

Russian government bodies, agencies and state-affiliated companies purchased 151 foreign-made cars worth 566 million rubles ($5.9 million) in August.
2 Min read