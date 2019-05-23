Russian Oil CEO’s Son Named Country’s Richest Heir for $21.8Bln Fortune – Forbes

The son of LUKoil chief executive Vagit Alekperov is Russia’s richest heir with an expected inheritance of $21.8 billion, according to rankings published by Forbes Russia on Thursday.
Forbes estimates that the 48 ranked sons and daughters of Russian tycoons are set to inherit a combined $238 billion from their parents. Last year, the business magazine ranked 26 children with a total inheritance of $211 billion.
Alekperov’s 28-year-old son Yusuf is expected to inherit the 68-year-old’s entire $21.8 billion fortune, making him Forbes Russia’s richest scion for at least the fourth year in a row.
The second spot remained unchanged from 2018, with gas magnate Leonid Mikhelson’s daughter Viktoria expected to inherit half of his $24.4 billion.
Steel tycoon Vladimir Lisin’s daughter and two sons share the third spot at $7.6 billion each, surpassing the children of industrialist Andrei Melnichenko, who held the spot in 2018.
Banker Roman Avdeev’s 23 children were named the “poorest” scions this year with an inheritance of $74 million each.
