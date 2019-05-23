Russian Oil CEO’s Son Named Country’s Richest Heir for $21.8Bln Fortune – Forbes

The son of LUKoil chief executive Vagit Alekperov is Russia’s richest heir with an expected inheritance of $21.8 billion, according to rankings published by Forbes Russia on Thursday. Forbes estimates that the 48 ranked sons and daughters of Russian tycoons are set to inherit a combined $238 billion from their parents. Last year, the business magazine ranked 26 children with a total inheritance of $211 billion.

Yusuf Alekperov Instagram

Alekperov’s 28-year-old son Yusuf is expected to inherit the 68-year-old’s entire $21.8 billion fortune, making him Forbes Russia’s richest scion for at least the fourth year in a row. The second spot remained unchanged from 2018, with gas magnate Leonid Mikhelson’s daughter Viktoria expected to inherit half of his $24.4 billion.