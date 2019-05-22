Russian Government Rejects Proposal to Fine Officials for Insulting Citizens

The Russian government has rejected a bill that would have introduced fines for officials who exhibit disrespect toward citizens, weeks after lawmakers passed a bill that introduced fines for disrespecting the authorities.

Communist lawmakers introduced the legislation in February, seeking to fine and suspend civil servants for humiliating voters. Around the same time, another bill that criminalized “blatant disrespect” of Russian authorities was swiftly making its way through the State Duma and became law in March.