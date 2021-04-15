Russian Communist Party Leader Denies Resignation Rumors

Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov has disputed reports of his impending retirement and changes in the party’s leadership, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Thursday.

A day earlier, far-right LDPR party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky had said that Zyuganov, 76, would recuse himself at the next Communist Party congress. Zhirinovsky added that Yuri Afonin, the deputy chairman of the party's Central Committee, would likely take the helm.

“Elections of new party leadership will be held in secret,” RIA Novosti quoted Zyuganov as saying. “I will be obliged to fulfill the will of the party: They will elect the new composition of the Central Committee. ... I will faithfully serve my country and the ideals of justice, humanism and friendship.”