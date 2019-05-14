Young Russian Journalist Dies After Falling From Window

A promising journalist for an online feminist magazine has died at age 25 after falling from an eighth-floor apartment window in a tragic accident that does not appear suspicious.

Wonderzine editor Margarita Virova fell out of her window while trying to take a photograph of her friends in the early hours of Monday. She died in the hospital several hours later without regaining consciousness, according to fellow journalist Yegor Skovoroda, who said that several of her friends had witnessed the accident.

“Rita knew all about beauty but wasn’t afraid of exposing its cult,” the magazine wrote in its obituary for Virova. “She loved life very much but made very funny jokes about death.”

“It's so ridiculous and such a big grief that it can't be processed. In our obituary, we wrote the truth — that she was the most artistic, touching and witty person at our magazine,” Wonderzine editor-in-chief Julia Taratuta wrote on her Facebook.

Preliminary investigation results support the conclusion that Virova’s death was an accident, the Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid reported.

She is survived by her grandmother, aunt and uncle and will likely be buried in her native Tula region south of Moscow, Skovoroda said.